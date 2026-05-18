Why Allahabad High Court said throwing biryani in Ganga can hurt religious sentiment

Allahabad High Court biryani in Ganga case: While granting bail to eight men held for throwing leftover chicken biryani into the Ganga at Varanasi during Ramzan in March, the Allahabad High Court has said that the act “could rightly be said to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community”.
Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla observed that the case “involves members of the Muslim community having a Roza Iftar party, and during the said Iftar party”. The court further noted that while consuming non-vegetarian food at the relevant time, the accused allegedly threw “the remains into the River Ganges”.
“This fact in the dispassionate opinion of the Court, could rightly be said to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. However, presently the matter engaging the attention of this Court is whether the applicants can be considered for release on bail during investigation and during trial,” the order passed on May 15 stated.
‘Applicants are apologetic’
In the prima facie opinion of the court, affidavits show that the applicants are apologetic for their actions, and even their families also regret the pain that was caused to society at large.
This court further understands that while facing prosecution in a criminal case, specific acceptance of the crime cannot be made by a person swearing an affidavit on behalf of the person, who has been incarcerated and while considering the grant of bail, an admission to the crime alleged is not warranted.
However, the affidavits that have been filed in support of the bail application before the court, as well as the submissions of the counsel for the applicants show genuine remorse for the actions attributed to the applicants.
Fourteen men, all in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the case, spending nearly two months behind bars. The men were accused of “hurting religious sentiments”, “defiling” a place of worship and “extortion”, as well as charges under the Pollution Act.
The case
On March 17, police had initiated action after a video of the alleged incident aboard a motorboat went viral on social media. Officials had said the footage was purportedly uploaded by the accused themselves. Following this, Rajat Jaiswal, district president of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station.
A case was then filed under BNS sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), and 223 (using evidence known to be false).
Police officials had earlier said that since the offences mentioned in the initial FIR did not warrant immediate arrest under the law, action was initiated under preventive provisions related to apprehension of breach of peace. Charges of extortion were also invoked against the accused. “We invoked BNS section 308 (extortion) against the accused based on the statements of the boat operators, who alleged that the group forcibly took control of the motorboat after issuing threats,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh had said earlier.
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The motorboat was owned by 65-year-old Kashi Sahani. ACP Singh said the extortion charge was invoked based on statements by Kashi Sahani’s son, Anil Sahani, and his relative, Ranjan Sahani.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
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