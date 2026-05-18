Why Allahabad High Court said throwing biryani in Ganga can hurt religious sentiment

Fourteen men, all in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the case, spending nearly two months behind bars.

Allahabad High Court biryani in Ganga case: While granting bail to eight men held for throwing leftover chicken biryani into the Ganga at Varanasi during Ramzan in March, the Allahabad High Court has said that the act “could rightly be said to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community”.

Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla observed that the case “involves members of the Muslim community having a Roza Iftar party, and during the said Iftar party”. The court further noted that while consuming non-vegetarian food at the relevant time, the accused allegedly threw “the remains into the River Ganges”.

“This fact in the dispassionate opinion of the Court, could rightly be said to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. However, presently the matter engaging the attention of this Court is whether the applicants can be considered for release on bail during investigation and during trial,” the order passed on May 15 stated.