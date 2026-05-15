‘Iftar on the Ganga’: 8 of 14 accused granted bail

CCTV grab from a purported video of the iftar party shared by the accused on social media

The Allahabad High Court Friday granted bail to eight men accused of allegedly disposing of leftover chicken biryani into the Ganga at Varanasi during an iftar party in March.

A detailed order is awaited.

Fourteen men, all in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the case, spending nearly two months behind bars. The men were accused of “hurting religious sentiments”, “defiling” a place of worship and “extortion”, as well as charges under the Pollution Act.

Friday’s hearing was for 11 accused. The hearing for the remaining three is listed for Monday.

On March 17, police had initiated action after a video of the alleged incident aboard a motorboat went viral on social media. Officials had said the footage was purportedly uploaded by the accused themselves.