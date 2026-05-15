‘Iftar on the Ganga’: 8 of 14 accused granted bail

Fourteen men, all in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the case, spending nearly two months behind bars. The men were accused of “hurting religious sentiments”, “defiling” a place of worship and “extortion”, as well as charges under the Pollution Act.
Friday’s hearing was for 11 accused. The hearing for the remaining three is listed for Monday.
On March 17, police had initiated action after a video of the alleged incident aboard a motorboat went viral on social media. Officials had said the footage was purportedly uploaded by the accused themselves.
Following this, Rajat Jaiswal, district president of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station.
A case was then filed under BNS sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), and 223 (using evidence known to be false).
Police officials had earlier said that since the offences mentioned in the initial FIR did not warrant immediate arrest under the law, action was initiated under preventive provisions related to apprehension of breach of peace. Charges of extortion were also invoked against the accused.
“We invoked BNS section 308 (extortion) against the accused based on the statements of the boat operators, who alleged that the group forcibly took control of the motorboat after issuing threats,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh had said earlier.
The motorboat was owned by 65-year-old Kashi Sahani. ACP Singh said the extortion charge was invoked based on statements by Kashi Sahani’s son, Anil Sahani, and his relative, Ranjan Sahani.
According to the police, the complainant stated that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and is revered as a central symbol of faith.
It alleged that the men consumed chicken biryani and disposed of the leftovers in the river. Such actions, the complainant claimed, deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sanatan followers and triggered resentment among the public.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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