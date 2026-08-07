Allahabad High Court grants bail to ‘Pakistani woman’ living in India for 35 years in forgery case

The Allahabad High Court noted that the applicant had been living in India for more than 35 years on the basis of a valid long-term visa. (AI-generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a woman who was accused of being a Pakistani national and illegally residing in India using “forged” documents and a passport, observing that no evidence of forgery or fraud was brought before the court.

Justice Krishan Pahal was of the view that the applicant had proved her case and released her on bail subject to certain conditions.

“The applicant (accused woman) has been residing in India for more than 35 years on the basis of a valid long-term visa and residential permit granted by the competent authorities and that no material has been brought on record to indicate that she committed any forgery/fraud, prima-facie, the Court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail,” the August 5 order read.