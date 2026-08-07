Allahabad High Court grants bail to ‘Pakistani woman’ living in India for 35 years in forgery case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a woman who was accused of being a Pakistani national and illegally residing in India using “forged” documents and a passport, observing that no evidence of forgery or fraud was brought before the court.
Justice Krishan Pahal was of the view that the applicant had proved her case and released her on bail subject to certain conditions.
“The applicant (accused woman) has been residing in India for more than 35 years on the basis of a valid long-term visa and residential permit granted by the competent authorities and that no material has been brought on record to indicate that she committed any forgery/fraud, prima-facie, the Court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail,” the August 5 order read.
The woman had filed an FIR at Delhi Gate Police Station in Meerut, and alleged that the applicant, a Pakistani national, and her daughter were illegally residing in India on the basis of forged documents and passports. The woman also claimed that the accused was married to an Indian national but had given birth to a baby girl, Aiman Farhat, in Pakistan only.
The woman further contended that the mother-daughter duo had entered India on Pakistani passports and were residing illegally since then. The woman also alleged that the father of the accused woman was a Pakistani national and an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent, and that the accused woman was involved in visiting Army headquarters and ministries in Delhi.
Senior Advocate NI Jafri and advocate Mohd Aslam submitted that the accused woman was a Pakistani national and got married to an Indian national, in Lahore in 1986. The counsel contended that the woman who had filed the FIR was at odds with the applicant as she had “fallen apart” in business with the applicant’s husband and had filed the FIR because of the ongoing dispute.
The counsel urged that the applicant, after her marriage, had been residing in India mostly on the basis of a long-term visa granted to her by the Indian authorities, which was duly extended from time to time, and that the applicant had also tried to obtain Indian citizenship on several occasions.
Advocate Kuldeep Kumar appearing for the state and advocate Kartikay Agarwal representing the woman argued that the applicant had misused her residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and travelled to several places, including Deoband, Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh and she was not entitled to bail.