Allahabad High Court grants Rs 5 lakh payout to man after police defy order, arrest him

The petitioner was arrested despite a stay order on the arrest. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a man who was arrested despite an interim order staying his arrest, observing that the police acted in disregard of the court’s directions.

A bench of Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi passed the order while allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by the man, who alleged that he was illegally detained by the police despite a stay order granted by the high court in a criminal case lodged against him.

“The copy of the order of this Court was sent to the Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Nagar…and the same was received at his house…Yet the petitioner no.1 was not released from jail. Therefore, it is absolutely clear that respondent no 3 (SHO) made no efforts to get the order of the court complied. Therefore, his conduct proves that he deserves to be punishment of dereliction in due discharge of his official duty,” the bench noted in its order dated May 29.