Mere threat perception doesn’t give right to demand arms licence: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court noted that grant of an arms licence is subject to the satisfaction of the competent authority regarding the petitioner’s suitability and other factors. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently held that the grant of an arms licence is not a matter of right and cannot be claimed merely on the basis of perceived threat or involvement in a criminal case as a victim.

Justice Vinod Diwakar made the observation while dismissing a plea against the denial of a firearm licence to a man.

Justice Vinod Diwakar pronounced the order on April 8. Justice Vinod Diwakar pronounced the order on April 8.

“Grant of an arms licence is not a matter of right but is subject to the satisfaction of the competent authority…Mere apprehension of threat or involvement in a criminal incident as a victim, by itself, does not create an indefeasible right to claim a firearm licence,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 8.