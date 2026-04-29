‘Tantamount to bench hunting’: Allahabad High Court raps lawyers over repeated absences, junks POCSO bail plea

The Allahabad High Court said the unjustified use of judicial time must be curbed and the party wasting it should compensate the adversary as well as the judicial system. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that advocates not appearing in listed cases amounts to professional misconduct and is also tantamount to bench hunting.

Justice Krishan Pahal made the observation after the counsel for an accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had failed to appear repeatedly. Taking exception to the repeated absence, the court observed that such conduct was becoming common in several cases, and dismissed the bail plea.

Justice Krishan Pahal made the observation while hearing the accused’s bail plea on April 15. Justice Krishan Pahal made the observation while hearing the accused’s bail plea on April 15.

“Advocates are not appearing in majority of listed cases that too on multiple dates. Non-appearance of the counsel for the applicant amounts to professional misconduct. It also tantamount to bench hunting or forum shopping,” the Allahabad High Court remarked in its order dated April 15.