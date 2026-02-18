43 years on, Allahabad High Court acquits 3 men in Badaun dacoity case after finding trial judge’s logic ‘not appealing to conscience’

Allahabad High Court: In a judgment that brings closure to a criminal case spanning over four decades, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted three surviving appellants in a 1982 dacoity case from Badaun district, stating that the observation of the trial judge is not appealing to the “conscience”.

Justice Avnish Saxena was hearing a criminal appeal by three men against a trial court conviction in 1983 and set aside the conviction awarded 43 years ago.

“After marshalling the entire evidence on record, this Court found material inconsistencies in the testimonies of witnesses, the benefit of which should be given to the accused. Moreover, the accused-appellants were not known dacoits, against whom any other case of dacoity was registered, who would fearlessly enter the houses bare-faced. Thus, the observation of the trial judge is not appealing the conscience,” the court said on February 16.