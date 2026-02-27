Discrepancies galore, ‘weak’ extrajudicial confession: Allahabad High Court acquits man of murder of wife, kids after 23 years

Noting inconsistencies in the witness statements, the Allahabad High Court observed that the convict had said that he had been implicated in this case because of an enmity with the complainant. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: After spending nearly 23 years behind bars, the Allahabad High Court acquitted a man convicted of murdering his wife and three minor children in 2003, observing that the prosecution evidence was not convincing enough.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth and Jai Krishna Upadhyay allowed the appeal filed by Raees, who was convicted by a trial court under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It is a gruesome murder of a mother and her three children in most brutal manner but we are not convinced that prosecution evidence is such which conclusively implicates and proves that the offence was committed by none other than the appellant of this case. Hence the appellant deserves to be extended benefit of doubt,” the court noted in an order dated February 16.