Couple move Allahabad High Court seeking protection, get fined Rs 25,000 for manipulation to hide minor status

The additional government advocate, based on information received from the police, pointed out that the male’s date of birth was manipulated. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on a couple who approached it seeking protection for their marital life after it was found that one of the petitioners had allegedly manipulated his Aadhaar card to portray himself as a major.

A bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava passed the order while dismissing the plea filed by the couple, observing that the litigant had approached the court with “unclean hands”.

Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava refused to simply permit withdrawal of the plea and came down heavily on the conduct of the petitioners. Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava refused to simply permit withdrawal of the plea and came down heavily on the conduct of the petitioners.

“The writ petition is dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000 to be deposited by the petitioners before the High Court Legal Services Sub-Committee, Lucknow within a period of four weeks,” the Allahabad High Court ordered on May 7.