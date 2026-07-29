‘System failed to deliver’: Allahabad High Court flags 50,000 pending police reports

The direction came while the bench was hearing a matter in which a police closure report has remained pending for a decision before a Lucknow court for six years.

Noting that 50,000 police closure reports are pending before courts in Lucknow district alone, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought details from all district judges across Uttar Pradesh on the number of such reports pending in their courts, the reasons for the delay, and the steps taken to dispose of them.

The direction came while the bench was hearing a matter in which a police closure report has remained pending for a decision before a Lucknow court for six years.

“It is unfortunate that final reports are kept pending for years for no fault… (by) the parties but because of indifference on the part of the presiding officers… Unfortunately, this is the area where the system has failed to deliver in time,” observed a single bench of Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari in its order dated July 21.