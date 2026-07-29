‘System failed to deliver’: Allahabad High Court flags 50,000 pending police reports

4 min readLucknowUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 05:34 PM IST
Noting that 50,000 police closure reports are pending before courts in Lucknow district alone, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought details from all district judges across Uttar Pradesh on the number of such reports pending in their courts, the reasons for the delay, and the steps taken to dispose of them.
The direction came while the bench was hearing a matter in which a police closure report has remained pending for a decision before a Lucknow court for six years.
“It is unfortunate that final reports are kept pending for years for no fault… (by) the parties but because of indifference on the part of the presiding officers… Unfortunately, this is the area where the system has failed to deliver in time,” observed a single bench of Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari in its order dated July 21.
“It is understandable that contested cases cannot be decided in a hasty way but as far as the final reports, which are submitted after completion of the investigation… how can (they) be kept pending for such a long time,” observed the bench.
The case
The court was hearing an application filed by Asit Verma and others stating that a criminal case was lodged against them at Lucknow’s Gosainganj police station in 2019 on charges including criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents. The investigating officer submitted a final report/closure report in July 2020.
The counsel for the applicants told the court that they are businessmen who frequently travel abroad for work. Because the case remains pending, they have been unable to renew their passports, affecting their overseas travel.
The applicants had earlier approached the high court for relief.
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According to the counsel, the HC in its order dated February 10 directed the court concerned to decide the matter expeditiously, preferably within a week.
In the fresh application, the counsel sought directions to the court concerned to pass an order regarding the final report pending before it against the accused/applicants.
What the court said
The bench of Justice Tiwari observed, “… It is a matter of deep concern that final reports submitted before the courts at the district level are being kept pending for a long time. Even in a single judgeship i.e. Lucknow Judgeship, approximately 50,000 cases are pending for disposal….”
In its order, the court said the issue of prolonged pendency of final reports “is not in the interest of justice, as it delays the criminal process and causes unnecessary hardship to the parties. Such pendency, therefore, requires immediate attention and effective steps for its early disposal”.
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It added that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, don’t prescribe any specific time frame for the disposal of final reports pending before criminal courts. “However, inordinate and prolonged pendency of such final reports cannot be permitted to continue…,” it said.
Directions issued
The bench, in its order, directed district and sessions judges to ensure that all courts under their administrative control periodically review pendency of final reports and accord priority to those cases which have remained pending for a considerable period — particularly where notices have already been issued to the informant/ complainant.
“They shall also impress upon Chief Judicial Magistrates and other Magistrates to make earnest endeavours for the expeditious disposal of such matters… so that the existing backlog is substantially reduced…,” the court directed in the order.
Listing the case for hearing on August 20, the bench directed the Registrar General/Senior Registrar to call for reports from all district and sessions judges across UP on the number of pending final reports.