‘System failed to deliver’: Allahabad High Court flags 50,000 pending police reports

The high court sought details from district judges across Uttar Pradesh after observing that nearly 50,000 police closure reports are pending before courts in Lucknow district alone.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 05:34 PM IST
allahabad high courtThe direction came while the bench was hearing a matter in which a police closure report has remained pending for a decision before a Lucknow court for six years.
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Noting that 50,000 police closure reports are pending before courts in Lucknow district alone, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought details from all district judges across Uttar Pradesh on the number of such reports pending in their courts, the reasons for the delay, and the steps taken to dispose of them.

The direction came while the bench was hearing a matter in which a police closure report has remained pending for a decision before a Lucknow court for six years.

“It is unfortunate that final reports are kept pending for years for no fault… (by) the parties but because of indifference on the part of the presiding officers… Unfortunately, this is the area where the system has failed to deliver in time,” observed a single bench of Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari in its order dated July 21.

“It is understandable that contested cases cannot be decided in a hasty way but as far as the final reports, which are submitted after completion of the investigation… how can (they) be kept pending for such a long time,” observed the bench.

The case

The court was hearing an application filed by Asit Verma and others stating that a criminal case was lodged against them at Lucknow’s Gosainganj police station in 2019 on charges including criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents. The investigating officer submitted a final report/closure report in July 2020.

The counsel for the applicants told the court that they are businessmen who frequently travel abroad for work. Because the case remains pending, they have been unable to renew their passports, affecting their overseas travel.

The applicants had earlier approached the high court for relief.

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According to the counsel, the HC in its order dated February 10 directed the court concerned to decide the matter expeditiously, preferably within a week.

In the fresh application, the counsel sought directions to the court concerned to pass an order regarding the final report pending before it against the accused/applicants.

What the court said

The bench of Justice Tiwari observed, “… It is a matter of deep concern that final reports submitted before the courts at the district level are being kept pending for a long time. Even in a single judgeship i.e. Lucknow Judgeship, approximately 50,000 cases are pending for disposal….”

In its order, the court said the issue of prolonged pendency of final reports “is not in the interest of justice, as it delays the criminal process and causes unnecessary hardship to the parties. Such pendency, therefore, requires immediate attention and effective steps for its early disposal”.

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It added that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, don’t prescribe any specific time frame for the disposal of final reports pending before criminal courts. “However, inordinate and prolonged pendency of such final reports cannot be permitted to continue…,” it said.

Directions issued

The bench, in its order, directed district and sessions judges to ensure that all courts under their administrative control periodically review pendency of final reports and accord priority to those cases which have remained pending for a considerable period — particularly where notices have already been issued to the informant/ complainant.

“They shall also impress upon Chief Judicial Magistrates and other Magistrates to make earnest endeavours for the expeditious disposal of such matters… so that the existing backlog is substantially reduced…,” the court directed in the order.

Listing the case for hearing on August 20, the bench directed the Registrar General/Senior Registrar to call for reports from all district and sessions judges across UP on the number of pending final reports.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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