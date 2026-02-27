Allowing WhatsApp chats as evidence of wife’s adultery, Allahabad High Court sets aside order to pay Rs 10,000 maintenance

The Allahabad High Court noted that the WhatsApp chats were not accepted by the trial court on the grounds that a certificate under the Evidence Act had not been submitted. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently allowed a husband to submit WhatsApp chats as evidence to prove allegations of his wife’s adultery before a trial court that had directed him to pay a maintenance of Rs 10,000 per month to the wife.

Justice Madan Pal Singh was hearing a criminal revision plea by the man who argued that the WhatsApp chats were not accepted by the trial court on the ground that a certificate under the Indian Evidence Act had not been submitted.

“The matter is remitted to the trial court for fresh consideration after hearing learned counsel for the parties and permitting the parties to adduce such evidence as may assist the court in effectively adjudicating the dispute in light of Section 14 of the Family Courts Act,” read the high court’s order dated February 17.