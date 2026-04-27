Allahabad HC quashes UP govt order suspending two officials who exonerated colleague of sexual harassment charges

On July 27 last year, a woman official of the State Tax Department filed a complaint, alleging sexual harassment by an officer.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed the Uttar Pradesh government’s order of suspension of two women officials of the State Tax Department who were members of an internal complaints committee constituted to investigate a complaint of sexual harassment of a woman employee by an officer.

The committee’s members were suspended for exonerating the alleged perpetrator after the complainant raised doubts over the proceedings and the decision.

Separate writ petitions were filed by the two officials, challenging their suspension orders issued in August last year.

In an April 20 order, a single bench of Justice Manish Mathur observed, “While this court lauds stand of State Government and there can be no gainsaying that aspect of sexual harassment in the workplace is required to be nipped in the bud by preventive and corrective steps being taken, at the same time it is also essential that the proceedings of the Internal Complaints or the Local Committee should be fair, transparent and without any aspect of fear or favour in the minds of the members of a committee.”