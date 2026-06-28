UP court denies bail to accused, grants it to co-accused; High Court asks why

The Allahabad High Court said its order should not be construed as an opinion on the merits of the trial court order. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has directed a Ghaziabad Additional Sessions Court to explain why it granted bail to one accused and denied the relief to his co-accused while both faced similar charges in a case of attempted murder.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Singh stated that after denying bail to Mohammad Rafiq, alias Rafiqul Islam, on May 14, the Ghaziabad court granted the relief to his co-accused Anshu on June 9.

The high court also granted bail to Rafiq, who had approached it for the relief. He was subsequently released from jail.

Three others—Arun, Kuldeep, and Soni—were also arrested along with Rafiq and Anshu after they allegedly attacked and injured three people in the Sahibabad police station area in April.