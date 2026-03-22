Allahabad HC seeks explanation from Pocso judge for failing to mention minor rape victim’s injuries in acquittal order

The Allahabad High Court said that a reading of the judgment passed by the trial court prima facie shows that the medico-legal report has not been discussed at all. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has sought an explanation from a special Pocso court judge who failed to examine the medical report and injury marks of a minor rape victim, which led to the acquittal of the accused in the case.

In its order delivered on Tuesday, a bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Dr Ajay Kumar II also questioned the prosecution for not examining the doctor who conducted the medical examination of the girl and the trial court for not summoning the doctor as a court witness to explain the medico-legal report.

The bench observed, “We are pained to observe that trial Judge has not mentioned in the impugned judgment the injuries found on the body of the victim, whereas Circular Letter dated 3rd March, 2002 & Circular Letter dated 3rd March, 1982 of High Court clearly directs the Judicial Officers to invariably reproduce in their judgments, the injuries from the injury reports of the injured persons.”