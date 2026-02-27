Allahabad HC says ‘instances of criminal contempt galore on social media’, warns legal action

The Allahabad High Court has expressed serious concern over growing instances of abuses hurled at superior courts on social media and reminded the public to be cautious in the future.

The Division Bench of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava, while hearing proceedings for criminal contempt against a lawyer, on Tuesday, also cautioned that such social media posts may face legal penalties.

A civil judge in Basti district had recommended contempt proceedings against a lawyer in January last year, seeking punishment.

In its order, the High Court said the lawyer’s statements during the hearing of a case in the court of a Civil Judge were found to be scandalising and lowering the authority of the court.