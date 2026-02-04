Allahabad HC orders revision of CLAT UG 2026 merit list after dispute over answer key

The court was hearing a petition filed by a minor, who had appeared for the exam, challenging the rejection of a few of his answers

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 02:42 PM IST
entrance examThe candidate, through his counsel, challenged the evaluation of three questions of Test Booklet C (6, 9 and 13), corresponding to question nos. 88, 91 and 95, respectively in Master Booklet-A. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a significant order on Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG) 2026 merit list while hearing a petition by a law aspirant challenging the rejection of a few answers.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Vivek Saran on Tuesday after it found that the Oversight Committee had overruled an Expert Committee comprising subject experts with regard to a disputed question without assigning any reason.

The aspirant, a minor, had appeared for the exam on December 7 last year in Ghaziabad.

The candidate, through his counsel, challenged the evaluation of three questions of Test Booklet C (6, 9 and 13), corresponding to question nos. 88, 91 and 95, respectively in Master Booklet-A. According to his understanding, the answers marked by him were correct but they were not evaluated correctly.

He then submitted a detailed objection via the online portal and paid the requisite fee. However, when the final answer key was released, no change of the answers was recorded.

The boy told the court that due to incorrect evaluation, he got a lesser score and was placed lower in the merit list. Although he was shortlisted and called for counselling, he said he was denied the opportunity to take admission in an institute of his choice.

Since his answers were correct and his objections were improperly considered and wrongly rejected, the petitioner approached the court.

In his plea, the boy sought directions to:

-Withdraw the incorrect questions

Story continues below this ad

-Award marks against such questions, and also against the option which is also correct

-Modify the marks and rank of the petitioner accordingly in CLAT-2026 for admission to 5-year LL.B. courses conducted by National Law Universities in the 2026-27 session.

-Declare that either the disputed questions are incorrect or multiple answers/options are correct in the question papers.

What the court said

After hearing submissions from both sides, the bench observed, “… Expert Committee has gone into the objections and has given its opinion/answers. Thus, the said answers given by the Expert Committee in the considered opinion of this Court need no alteration.”

Story continues below this ad

“It is, however, seen that for question no. 9 of Booklet C (corresponding to question no. 91 of Booklet A), the Oversight Committee has overruled the said decision of the Expert Committee and retained the correct option as answer ‘B’ for the aforesaid question without assigning any reasons,” the court observed.

Observing that the Expert Committee comprised subject experts, while the Oversight Committee consisted of former high dignitaries, the bench stated in the order: “… while overruling the decision of the said Expert Committee, no reasons have been recorded for arriving at the conclusion, therefore, the same is contrary to settled law.”

“Although the respondent (Consortium of National Law Universities) in their written submissions has tried to support the decision of the Oversight Committee by enclosing the reasons of the original paper setter, the same has not been filed on an affidavit… Moreover, once the Expert Committee has given its answer after going through the entire records, then the views of the original paper setter are of no relevance,” the court observed.

In its order, the bench of Justice Saran directed: “In absence of any reason being given for overruling the decision of the Expert Committee by the Oversight Committee, with respect to question no. 91 of Booklet A (corresponding to question no. 9 of Booklet C), the same is hereby quashed and the answers of the Expert Committee are sustained.”

Story continues below this ad

The court directed the Consortium of National Law Universities “… to revise the merit list by awarding marks against question no. 9 of Booklet C, and all other questions which correspond to the same in different booklets of CLAT-2026 entrance examination by treating both ‘B’ and ‘D’ as correct answers.”

“… Revise the merit list and republish/re-notify the same within a period of one month from today. Since it has been informed at the Bar that the first round of counselling has already been finalised, students/candidates who have already taken admission pursuant to the first round of counselling shall not be disturbed.”

“For further counselling, the respondents are directed to act on the revised/re-notified merit list…”, it added.

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves the Supreme court after appearing in case pending to the SIR matter in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
EC a ‘WhatsApp commission’: Mamata to SC during SIR case hearing; poll panel gets notice
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves the Supreme court after appearing in case pending to the SIR matter in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
EC a ‘WhatsApp commission’: Mamata to SC during SIR case hearing; poll panel gets notice
rahul gandhi
RaGa dares Modi with copy of Gen Naravane’s memoir: ‘I don’t think he has guts to come to Lok Sabha today’
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement