‘No application of judicial mind’: Allahabad HC quashes order issued on printed proforma

Taking stern note of court orders being issued “mechanically” and “without applying judicial mind”, the Allahabad High Court quashed a trial court order that took cognizance of a chargesheet in an SC/ST Act case and issued summons to the accused. The reason? It had been passed on a printed proforma.

Calling the order illegal and invalid, a single bench of Justice Madan Pal Singh in its April 24 order stated, “Despite a series of decisions of the apex court and this court disapproving such practice of passing orders on printed proforma, it is painful and unfortunate to note that the appellant in the present case has been summoned by such an order, wherein blanks have been filled in without applying judicial mind.”

It observed that the conduct of judicial officers in passing such orders “is objectionable and deserves to be deprecated”.

“The summoning of an accused in a criminal case is a serious matter, and the order must reflect that the Special Judge has applied his mind to facts as well as the law…,” the bench observed.

The matter arose from an appeal filed by Raja alias Mohammad Alam; he challenged the chargesheet filed by the Kannauj Police in a case lodged on a complaint by a person from the Dalit community on May 22, 2022. Charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked.

The appeal also challenged the Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Court, Kannauj, taking cognizance of the chargesheet and summoning the accused via an order dated November 23, 2022, as well as the entire case proceedings pending in the same court.

In his submission, Alam’s counsel contended that the Special Judge did not apply judicial mind while passing the order as it was issued on a printed proforma in which the name of the accused, case number, and sections were filled in by hand.

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Citing an apex court judgment, the counsel prayed for quashing of the trial court’s order.

The Additional Government Advocate opposed the prayer, but admitted that the order had been passed on a printed proforma.

After going through a certified copy of the summoning order, the HC observed it is evident it’s a typed proforma, in which the blanks have been filled in by the Special Judge, leading to the conclusion that the order has been passed in a mechanical manner without application of judicial mind.

Justice Singh cited an order of a co-ordinate bench of the Allahabad High Court, which had not only castigated and deprecated the practice of passing proforma orders in a fill-in-the-blanks manner but had also directed the Registrar General to issue a circular.

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In its order, the bench directed the Special Court to pass a fresh, well-reasoned order after applying judicial mind to the facts of the case.