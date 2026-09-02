Allahabad High Court quashes NSA detention of DU grad over Noida workers’ protest

Behind the stringent charges is the police claim that the riots were not organic but rather premeditated.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the NSA detention of Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate, in connection with the Noida workers’ protests which took place five months ago. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Chaudhary and confirmed the development with The Indian Express.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev quashed the detention.

Chaudhary (25), a history graduate from Delhi University who hails from Durgapur in West Bengal, was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

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“The two have been identified as active members of the Mazdoor Bigul Dasta and were found to have played a significant role in the violence, arson, and disorder during the protest,” the police had claimed earlier, adding that Chaudhary and others allegedly incited people in different parts of the district and attempted to disrupt public order.