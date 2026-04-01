Bareilly namaz row: Allahabad HC discharges contempt notices against DM and SSP

Weeks after contempt notices were issued against the Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for objecting to a gathering offering namaz at a private property, the Allahabad High Court discharged notices against the two officers after they appeared in court on March 25.

A division bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prashad, in its order, also directed the petitioner, Tarik Khan, to abide by the law and not collect a large gathering for offering namaz at the property. It also said the authorities are at liberty to act in accordance with law if he violates the undertaking given to the court.

While hearing the petition, the division bench took on record the presence of DM and SSP before the court. The court stated it was satisfied with the affidavits filed by the two officers and the averments made in it.

The bench stated, “… we find from the averments made in the affidavits dated March 23 that under the garb of protection sought by this court, the petitioner is misusing the same and at least 52-62 persons are offering namaz at the property of the petitioner everyday.”

The timeline of events

Earlier, another division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan, while hearing Khan’s writ petition, had ordered on February 12 that notice under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, be issued to the Bareilly DM and the SSP for flouting the HC’s January 27 order passed in the ‘Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries vs. State of U.P. and 2 others’ matter.

It had said State permission is not required for holding prayer meetings in private premises. During the March 11 hearing, the bench of Justices Sreedharan and Nandan had directed the two officers to remain present before the court on March 23, failing which the court shall secure their presence through a non-bailable warrant. The court also had ordered police security to the owner of the private property, Haseen Khan.

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On March 25, the division bench of Justices Srivastava and Prashad heard this matter following a change in roster of benches recently.

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The Additional Advocate General (AAG) placed photographs of the property and submitted that the petitioner is collecting a huge number of persons every day for offering namaz. In case such a practice is allowed to be continued, it would be detrimental to the peace and tranquility of the area, the AAG argued. He also said this cannot be permitted under the garb of personal protection.

The AAG further submitted that since the authorities are under obligation to maintain law and order, and if there is any possibility of disturbance of law and order, the authorities have no option but to take action.

In response to the averments, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the petitioner undertakes that he will not collect a large number of persons for offering namaz at the property.

Hearing the submissions, the bench stated in its order, “We hope and trust that the petitioner shall abide by the undertaking given by him. In case the petitioner violates the aforesaid undertaking and collects [people] in large numbers to offer namaz at the property, which is subject matter in the present writ petition, and if there is threat to peace and tranquility in the area, the respondents authorities are at liberty to act in accordance with law.”

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The bench also stated, “We further direct the state authorities to immediately withdraw the challan issued against the petitioner and other persons. The contempt notices issued are also discharged.”

After the petitioner’s counsel stated that the property owner does not require police security as earlier ordered by the court, the court directed the authorities to withdraw security provided to Haseen Khan.