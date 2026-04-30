‘Against all cannons of morality’: Allahabad High Court quashes order saying father can give children’s custody to ‘any person’

The husband's counsel had submitted before the Allahabad High Court that he had filed for divorce and his estranged wife was staying at her maternal home. (File Photo)

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed a single‑bench order that held that a father had the right to transfer the custody of his minor child to any person, saying that this was “against all cannons of law and morality”.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, was hearing a plea filed by a woman, who had raised objections to her estranged husband handing over the custody of her children, aged 6 and 4, to his married sister, terming it illegal.

In an order on April 3, a single bench of Justice Anil Kumar-X had dismissed the woman’s habeas corpus petition, stating, “…a father, being the guardian of a minor, has every right to transfer de facto the custody of his minor child to any person. Therefore, one of the parents cannot challenge the right of the father in order to have the custody of minor to another person according to his own will and consent.”