POCSO case: Allahabad HC reserves order on Swami Saraswati’s anticipatory bail plea, stays arrest for now

Swami Saraswati welcomed the High Court's decision to stay his arrest in the case and termed the charge against him "false". (Source: File)

The Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and co-accused, Mukundanand Brahmachari in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case lodged against them on charges of sexual assault on two minors.

The bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha stayed their arrest till the disposal of the application.

It stated, “Till the disposal of this application, it is provided that the applicants shall not be arrested… under Section 351(3) BNS and Sections 5(1), 6, 3, 4(2), 16 and 17 of the POCSO Act… and they are directed to cooperate in the investigation and investigation shall continue.”