Allahabad HC allows BJP member’s plea for investigation into Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

In July 2025, a different bench of the Allahabad High Court had dismissed a similar plea by the petitioner, with liberty to approach the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed a petition by a Karnataka-based BJP member, Vignesh Shishir, seeking a probe into allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also holds a British citizenship.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi set aside an order of a Lucknow trial court in January, which declined to entertain the petitioner’s plea. The complete order of the High Court is yet to be made public.

The trial court had earlier said that under legislation and citizenship rules, it had “no jurisdiction to adjudicate the question relating to the citizenship or nationality of anyone” while ruling that “the present application is not maintainable and liable to be rejected”.