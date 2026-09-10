All matters treated equally: Supreme Court to petitioner after ‘delay’ in Rahul Gandhi army defamation case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday told the petitioner who flagged the delay in the hearing of his appeal in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi that all matters before it “are… treated equally”.

The case pertains to the Leader of Opposition’s alleged remarks in 2020 that “Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel”. The complaint was filed by former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director Uday Shankar Srivastava.

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Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia representing the petitioner said that after the SC had stayed the proceedings in August 2025 following the Congress leader’s appeal, the matter was to come up for hearing in April this year, but had not.