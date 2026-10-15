‘All is not well’: HC warns DG Prisons of action for not adhering to SC order on open prisons

The Delhi High Court on Thursday warned the Delhi Prisons authorities of action, while seeking a date-wise account of steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s order issued in February pertaining to establishing and making functional semi-open and open jails across the country.

The stricture from the bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma came after amicus curiae Arvind Nigam flagged to the court that all the deadlines as set by the SC in this regard have been missed so far by the Delhi government, effectively resulting in non-compliance of the top court’s order.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General (Prisons) were present in the court on Thursday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The bench also said that “all is not well” in Delhi’s prisons. “On the administrative side, under SC orders, we have a committee headed by a senior judge visiting jails and all is not well, as discovered in the last visit. We will tell you if you want. We will request the judges to have a meeting with you. All the privileges are conferred on certain prisoners. Some barracks have only six people, some other 300 and over. And your DG (Prisons) is a mute spectator to it. This has been brought to my notice by my committee members. And nobody is answerable there,” ACJ Sambre remarked, addressing ACS (Home).

Further, noticing discrepancies in responses filed by the prison authorities in the level of occupancy in Open Correctional institutions (OCIs), and as being claimed by ACS (home), the court sought an explanation by the next date of hearing.

The bench also expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA)’s member secretary, who too was present before the court. The secretary, DSLSA, heads the monitoring committee responsible for ensuring adherence and implementation of SC’s directions.

“How does your legal service committee work? I was chairman of it for a short time. This file was never placed before me, it was never brought to my notice, what is going there? You conducted it in a secret manner? We know your limitations, you’ve only taken charge 8 days back. You immediately brief it to the chairman date-wise, and if required we will proceed against your secretary.

Story continues below this ad

“Why are these defaults not brought to the court’s notice? When the SC says do it in a timebound manner, the entire calendar is given, if there was a default, it was your duty to bring it to the court’s notice, when the SC has directed HC to supervise everything. We want to know how the file has proceeded, date-wise, from the day SC passed the order,” it said.

The DSLSA submitted that the prison authorities had not filed compliance reports, as was directed by the SC, and that they have now been issued notice by DSLSA, with a meeting scheduled on October 30.

Addressing the ACS (Home), the court further remarked, “The high court too is answerable to SC, we too have to submit yearly reports, and in the last six months, we have hardly seen any positive development.”

Delhi currently has one open prison with a capacity of housing 10 inmates. At present, it is only occupied by a single inmate — the murder convict in the high-profile Priyadarshini Mattoo’s case, Santosh Singh. Delhi has a capacity for another 76 inmates in semi-open jails, which too remain vacant.

Story continues below this ad

In semi-open jails, inmates are allowed to work within the jail premises from 8 am to 8 pm, and are paid for the same. However in an open jail, inmates are permitted to step out of the prison premise for work, permitting them independent employment. A semi-open jail convict is eligible to be shifted to an open jail after one year.

Following the SC’s ruling in February, the HC in April had instituted a suo motu PIL to monitor and ensure the implementation of the directions by the government.

Additionally, 43-year old rape convict Manmohan Singh alias Monu, who is in Mandoli jail and has served 19 years in prison serving his life sentence, has also challenged the prison authorities’ decision before the court to defer his shift from a semi-open jail to an open jail, stating that he can be only shifted to an open jail in January 2027 owing to infrastructural deficiencies. His request for early release has been rejected by the Sentence Review Board seven times despite recommendation from the social welfare department for his release.