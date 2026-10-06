Alcohol shop charges Rs 75 extra for beer bottle, Himachal man wins Rs 12,500 payout

3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 03:33 PM IST
A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed a liquor shop and its salesman to refund Rs 75 and pay 12,500 to a customer after he was allegedly charged Rs 230 for a beer bottle carrying a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 155.
President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur observed that selling any packaged commodity or excisable product above its printed MRP constitutes a flagrant violation of the Legal Metrology Act, Consumer Protection Act, and state excise regulations.
“Charging above the MRP amounts to an “unfair trade practice” under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as a severe deficiency in service. The refusal to issue a receipt further demonstrates an intent to conceal illegal trade practices,” the order read.
‘Illegal trade practices’
According to the complaint, the complainant visited a liquor shop in Kangra on April 27, 2026, and purchased a bottle of beer. It was stated that the bottle carried an MRP of Rs 155, but the salesman charged him Rs 230, resulting in an overcharge of Rs 75.
When the customer objected, the salesman allegedly told him that he was charging the amount on the instructions of the shop owner. The salesman also allegedly refused to issue a purchase receipt. Alleging gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant moved consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.
The liquor shop and its salesman did not appear before the commission after being served with notices and were proceeded against ex-parte.
The commission noted that the complainant’s evidence therefore remained unrebutted and unchallenged. “The opposite parties, despite valid service of notice, chose not to contest the complaint and opted to remain ex-parte. Consequently, the evidence adduced by the complainant remains entirely unrebutted, unchallenged, and uncontroverted. There is no legal or factual reason to disbelieve the cogent, trustworthy, and convincing evidence adduced by the complainant,” it said.
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The commission found that the complainant had established that he was charged Rs 230 for a product bearing an MRP of Rs 155. It also noted that refusal to issue a receipt further showed an intent to conceal illegal trade practices.
The commission thus allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties to jointly and severally refund Rs 75 and awarded Rs 5,000 compensation and Rs 7,500 litigation costs.
Taking note of what it described as the gravity of the illegal overcharging and the alleged defiance of excise norms by a licensed liquor vend, the commission directed that a copy of its order be sent to the Additional Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, Dharamshala, for “strict departmental and penal action” as per rules.
Takeaway
Sellers cannot charge consumers more than the printed MRP. Overcharging above the MRP can amount to an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service, attracting refund, compensation and litigation costs.
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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh helpline: 1800–180–8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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