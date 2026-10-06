Alcohol shop charges Rs 75 extra for beer bottle, Himachal man wins Rs 12,500 payout

The complainant alleged that he was overcharged by Rs 75. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed a liquor shop and its salesman to refund Rs 75 and pay 12,500 to a customer after he was allegedly charged Rs 230 for a beer bottle carrying a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 155.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur observed that selling any packaged commodity or excisable product above its printed MRP constitutes a flagrant violation of the Legal Metrology Act, Consumer Protection Act, and state excise regulations.

“Charging above the MRP amounts to an “unfair trade practice” under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as a severe deficiency in service. The refusal to issue a receipt further demonstrates an intent to conceal illegal trade practices,” the order read.