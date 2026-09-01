Aland ‘vote theft’: Karnataka High Court rejects former BJP MLA’s plea to scrap chargesheet

The Karnataka High Court rejected former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar’s plea to scrap the chargesheet in the 2023 Aland ‘vote theft’ case.

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday rejected a plea by former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar, his son Harshanand, and personal secretary Thipperudra seeking to scrap a chargesheet filed against them in the 2023 Aland ‘vote theft’ case.

A bench directed the accused to approach the trial court for discharge from the case, noting they may approach the High Court again if the discharge plea fails.

Following the High Court’s ruling, a special court in Bengaluru for cases against elected representatives scheduled September 16 for framing charges. The special court took cognisance of the CID chargesheet in April.

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While Guttedar and five co-accused were previously granted bail, the seventh accused, Bapi Adya, 27, from West Bengal, appeared on Tuesday after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for his absence from previous hearings. Adya was fined Rs 500 and granted bail.