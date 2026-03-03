Delhi court orders Akasa Air to pay Rs 1.08 crore to agency over ‘abrupt’ cancellation of 640 Goa tickets in peak season

The court was tasked to determine if the said airline had unlawfully cancelled the group bookings after accepting advance consideration. (File photo)

Delhi court news: The Saket Commercial Court recently directed Akasa Air to pay Rs 1.08 crore to a travel agency for the cancellation of eight PNRs, comprising 640 seats, booked for trips from Delhi to Goa and back during the peak Christmas-New Year season in 2023-24.

District Judge (Commercial) Lalit Kumar was hearing a plea filed by ABS Tour & Travels, based in Delhi’s Kalkaji, which claimed to have suffered loss of reputation and the loss of an opportunity to earn profits due to the abrupt cancellation of the 640 seats.

“The plaintiff’s claim arises from cancellation of specific, confirmed PNRs after acceptance of part consideration, during a peak seasonal window, and is supported by documentary and circumstantial commercial evidence…as a net result of the aforesaid, the suit of the plaintiff is decreed for an amount of Rs 1,08,80,000/-,” the district court said in its February 24 order.