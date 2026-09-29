Akali offshoot seeks registration before Punjab polls: ECI flags ‘national security’ concerns

The submission by ECI counsel Sanjay Vashisht was made before Justice Saurabh Banerjee in response to a plea by the party, led by detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. (PTI file photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that there are “certain apprehensions pertaining to national security” with registering Akali Dal Waris Punjab De as a political outfit.

The submission by ECI counsel Sanjay Vashisht was made before Justice Saurabh Banerjee in response to a plea by the party, led by detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. The plea seeks a decision from the ECI on its request to approve its proposed name and register it as an unrecognised political party.

The outfit had filed its application in January 2025 but no decision was taken. The outfit moved the High Court in June 2026.