AISA moves Delhi HC against affidavit, Rs 1 lakh surety mandate for DUSU polls

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a Delhi University mandate according to which candidates fighting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections have to furnish a Rs 1-lakh surety bond bearing signature of their parents.
AISA activists Ananya Raturi and Akshat Shikhar, in their petition, have questioned the need for the candidates to obtain parental or guardian consent and have them stand surety for Rs 1 lakh.
AISA has argued that the requirement amounts to making adult students dependent on parental consent to contest the elections. The activists have also raised concerns about students who are financially independent or whose parents or guardians may not be willing to undertake such a liability, a statement released on Wednesday said.
DUSU Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma, in his response, said the provision was not new and a similar bond was required during last year’s elections as well. “This is not new. We had the same bond in place last year as well,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying.
The mandate was introduced ahead of the 2025-26 DUSU elections. DU’s election documents for that year included both an indemnity bond by way of affidavit and a separate surety bond, with the latter requiring a parent or guardian to consent to the candidate’s candidature and stand surety for Rs 1 lakh.
The provision was subsequently challenged in the High Court. The court had later clarified that candidates were not required to deposit the Rs 1 lakh upfront, with the DU saying that candidates only had to furnish an affidavit or undertaking regarding the amount.
For the 2026-27 elections, the university has again mandated both an indemnity bond by way of affidavit and a separate surety bond as part of the nomination paperwork. According to the Chief Election Officer’s nomination instructions, candidates have to submit the two documents along with their nomination papers.
Candidates are also required to provide the bank account details of their parents or guardians and themselves.
Meanwhile, the university’s Proctor’s Office issued an advisory on Wednesday warning candidates against deliberately misspelling or altering their names on posters.
The university has also warned students against activities in violation of NGT orders, Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, DUSU election reforms and other applicable rules, saying such violations could invite disciplinary or electoral action, including action affecting candidature.
The DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18, with results expected on September 19.