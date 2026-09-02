AISA moves Delhi HC against affidavit, Rs 1 lakh surety mandate for DUSU polls

AISA has argued that the requirement amounts to making adult students dependent on parental consent to contest the elections (Express/File photo)

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a Delhi University mandate according to which candidates fighting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections have to furnish a Rs 1-lakh surety bond bearing signature of their parents.

AISA activists Ananya Raturi and Akshat Shikhar, in their petition, have questioned the need for the candidates to obtain parental or guardian consent and have them stand surety for Rs 1 lakh.

AISA has argued that the requirement amounts to making adult students dependent on parental consent to contest the elections. The activists have also raised concerns about students who are financially independent or whose parents or guardians may not be willing to undertake such a liability, a statement released on Wednesday said.