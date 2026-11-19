A senior citizen’s eight-day international pilgrimage was disrupted after his checked-in baggage was left behind at an international airport, leaving him without clothes, cash, toiletries and, allegedly, essential heart medication.

Despite apologising and offering USD 40 (around Rs 3,735) as compensation, a Kerala consumer commission held the airline liable for deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation.

President P V Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R observed that being stranded in foreign countries during a tightly scheduled eight-day group tour without primary luggage, fresh clothes and necessities would cause immense stress, discomfort and mental agony, diminishing the value and enjoyment of the tour.

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“Once an airline accepts checked-in baggage from a passenger, it is duty-bound to ensure the safe and timely delivery of the same at the destination. The short-landing of baggage, resulting in a passenger being deprived of his personal belongings and clothing throughout an eight-day international pilgrimage tour, undoubtedly constitutes deficiency in service on the part of the carrier,” the commission said in its November 12 order.

However, the commission also noted that the passenger had contributed to his predicament by packing cash and essential medicines in his checked-in baggage, contrary to the airline’s conditions of carriage.

Eight-day trip without medicines

The complainant said he was part of an eight-day group pilgrimage tour, for which he had booked air tickets with the airline. The trip was scheduled to begin at Thiruvananthapuram airport on December 20, 2015, and conclude at the same airport on December 28, 2015.

The tour covered Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Israel, Palestine and Egypt, and the complainant had paid Rs 85,000 for the trip. Upon arriving at Queen Alia Airport in Amman, Jordan, he allegedly discovered that his checked-in baggage, containing his clothes, cash, toiletries and important medicines, was missing.

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He immediately reported the missing baggage to the airline’s authorities at the airport. He claimed that the loss left him without clothes to change into or money to purchase necessities. Being a heart patient, he said it was risky to continue the journey without his regular medication.

The complainant further claimed that he asked the airline to arrange for his return to India if the baggage could not be traced before his flight to the next destination. However, the airline allegedly refused his request, leaving him to complete the tour without cash, clothes, toiletries and essential medicines.

The man said he had been suffering from a heart-related disorder since 2007 and had been taking medication continuously. He alleged that the loss of his medicines, coupled with the airline’s failure to assist him, caused him considerable mental agony and hardship.

The airline subsequently recovered the baggage after the flight had departed from Jordan and sent it to Thiruvananthapuram. The complainant alleged that the airline did not arrange for the luggage to be delivered to him at any of the subsequent destinations during the eight-day tour.

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The airline later admitted its mistake and apologised. In an email dated March 31, 2016, it offered USD 40 as compensation. The complainant rejected the offer and approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service. He was represented by advocate Rajeswari.

Airline’s defence

The airline, through advocate Sandeep T George, denied that the bag short-landed contained important medicines as alleged. It was added that as per the relevant rules, some specified items should not be kept in one’s checked-in baggage, which includes jewellery, personal electronic devices, any medication or medical equipment which may be required in flight or during the trip or which cannot be quickly replaced if lost or damaged, etc.

The airline submitted that no prudent person would ever risk packing money and medication in the checked-in bag, which violates the Conditions of Carriage.

The airline also denied that the complainant had to face inconvenience or that he had requested them to make arrangements to send him back to India. It was added that the fact that the complainant continued his tour and returned to India as per his scheduled plan clearly indicated that he had money, clothes and medication for the said duration of the tour as no person would risk his life and continue with the tour if he genuinely did not have medication.

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‘Airline can’t escape liability for misplacing luggage’

The commission noted that the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused to the complainant and also expressed its concern with regard to the unsettled situation due to the non-availability of the baggage on landing.

It further noted that, as per the relevant rules, the passengers are clearly advised under standard aviation rules not to pack cash, valuables, and essential life-saving medications in checked-in luggage, as such items belong in cabin/hand baggage.

“Therefore, while the airline cannot escape liability for misplacing the bag, the complainant also contributed to his own predicament regarding the lack of cash and heart medication by packing them in checked-in luggage in violation of the Conditions of Carriage,” it added.

The commission noted that the airline’s unilateral offer of USD 40 is wholly disproportionate to the inconvenience suffered by a senior citizen passenger over an eight-day international journey.

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Accordingly, it directed the airline to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation, along with Rs 5,000 being the cost of these proceedings, to the complainant within 30 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that the airline cannot escape liability for misplaced checked-in baggage, even if a passenger has contributed to the inconvenience by packing cash and essential medicines in it.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.