A passenger who paid Rs 4,620 extra to reserve six extra-legroom seats for a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight found that four of his companions were given different seats when they boarded, despite confirmed reservations. The airline admitted its lapse but offered a refund and Rs 500 voucher. The Chandigarh State Consumer Commission has now enhanced the compensation from Rs 9,000 to Rs 30,000, observing that refunding the money could not undo the embarrassment and inconvenience caused by denying passengers a facility they had specifically paid for.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Raj Shekhar Attri and member Preetinder Singh were hearing an appeal filed by Vineet Khurana, alleging deficiency in service after the airline failed to provide six extra-legroom seats booked and paid for by him for the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, and seeking enhancement of the Rs 9,000 compensation awarded by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for the inconvenience, mental agony and harassment suffered.

“The failure to honour the confirmed seat reservations, particularly when all six passengers were travelling together and the flight was fully booked, resulted in considerable inconvenience, embarrassment and mental distress to the appellant. It is not difficult to appreciate the predicament in which the appellant must have found himself when, despite having made advance arrangements and paid extra charges to ensure a comfortable journey for himself and his companions, four of them were denied the very seats for which payment had been made,” the commission said on November 13.

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Khurana booked a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight for himself, his wife and four friends, scheduled for January 16, 2023. On January 12, he paid Rs 4,620 extra for six specific extra-legroom seats. However, their boarding passes showed different seat numbers. While Khurana and his wife were upgraded to Premium Economy, the other four passengers were allotted different seats as the flight was fully booked.

Airline admitted lapse, offered Rs 500 voucher

When Khurana raised the issue at the airport, he and his wife were upgraded to Premium Economy, while the other four passengers were allotted different seats because the flight was fully booked. Khurana later learnt that the same paid seats had allegedly been allotted to other passengers. He complained by email on January 21, 2023.

In an email dated February 9, 2023, the airline admitted its lapse and offered to refund Rs 4,620. Khurana declined the refund. The airline offered a Rs 500 voucher on February 20. He then approached the district consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

On March 2, 2026, the district commission partly allowed the complaint. It directed the airline to refund Rs 4,620 with 9 per cent annual simple interest from the date of payment and pay Rs 9,000 as consolidated compensation for mental agony and harassment and towards litigation expenses.

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Extra legroom not merely a matter of preference

Khurana appealed, calling the compensation inadequate. The state commission said the airline’s upgrade of Khurana and his wife did not absolve it of its obligation to the four passengers who did not receive their booked seats. The bench noted that passengers may choose extra-legroom seats because of their body structure, physical comfort and convenience. It said Khurana faced an embarrassing situation at the airport in front of his companions.

The commission said refunding Rs 4,620 could not undo the inconvenience and embarrassment already suffered. It said the Rs 500 voucher was a nominal offer, not meaningful redressal. The bench referred to Supreme Court and National Consumer Commission principles that compensation must be fair and proportionate to the deficiency and injury suffered as there is no fixed formula.

Holding that Rs 9,000 was on the lower side, the state commission enhanced the consolidated amount for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses to Rs 30,000. It retained the direction to refund Rs 4,620 with 9 per cent annual simple interest from the date of payment. The airline must comply within 45 days of receiving the certified copy. Failing this, the awarded amounts will carry 12 per cent annual simple interest after the 45-day period expires, until realisation.

Takeaway

Airlines must honour confirmed seat reservations, including paid add-on facilities such as extra legroom. If a passenger pays extra for a specific service but the airline fails to provide it, merely refunding the charges may not be sufficient. Consumers can seek additional compensation for the inconvenience, embarrassment and mental distress caused by such deficiency in service.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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