Airline ordered to pay Rs 26 lakh to widow after passenger dies following overbooking

A trip home for life-saving spinal surgery turned tragic for a 49-year-old nurse working in Israel, who died at Mumbai airport after being allegedly denied boarding on a confirmed business-class ticket due to overbooking. Nearly seven years after his wife filed a consumer complaint holding the airline responsible, the South Delhi Consumer Commission has ruled the carrier deficient in service and ordered it to pay Rs 26 lakh in compensation for the physical and mental agony that led to his demise.

The commission awarded a refund of Rs 90,000 for the air tickets from Israel to Mumbai and Mumbai to Mangaluru and Rs 30,000 as litigation costs.

A bench of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal, in an October 29 order, said, “The opposite party is found to be grossly deficient in service for denying boarding to the complainant’s husband despite having a confirmed business class ticket and reaching the counter well within time. The airline is also found to be negligent for not considering the fact that a wheelchair assisted passenger should be given priority while accommodating other passengers from previous misconnected flights.”

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Rejecting the airline’s argument that the man had not submitted the mandatory Medical Information Form (MEDIF), the commission said that it is not the case that the complainant’s husband required any kind of ‘special assistance’ for an oxygen cylinder, stretcher, incubator, etc that it was mandatory for him to fill the MEDIF form.

“Had he been allowed to board the scheduled flight, he might have survived without any such formalities by the opposite party,” it added.

Airline failed to consider man’s medical condition: Order

The commission noted that the airline is found to be guilty of deficiency in service for not taking the deceased’s consent or having regard to his medical condition and disability before disallowing him from boarding the flight.

The commission noted that although a wheelchair assistance request might not be sufficient to alert the airline about the exact nature of a medical emergency, it was enough for a prudent person to understand that a passenger requiring a wheelchair was unable to walk and was not in good health.

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The commission noted that the airline had accommodated 28 passengers from previously misconnected flights, resulting in the denial of boarding to the man and his attendant despite their confirmed tickets. It observed that the airline could have sought volunteers willing to give up their seats in exchange for benefits rather than denying boarding to the passengers.

It also took note of the fact that the man was suffering from a serious spinal condition and was scheduled to undergo surgery on the day he was denied boarding. Despite knowing about his medical condition, the airline failed to prioritise his boarding or provide him with medical assistance during his overnight stay at the hotel.

The commission rejected the airline’s contention that it had offered an alternative route through Goa, observing that the man was in a frail condition and could not have undertaken the onward road journey to Mangaluru.

Airline denied boarding, man died at airport

The complainant approached the commission alleging deficiency in service and negligence by a private airline after the airline denied boarding to her husband, despite him holding a confirmed business-class ticket.

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According to the complainant, a 49-year-old nurse working in Tel Aviv was suffering from a serious spinal condition and had been advised to undergo urgent surgery. He decided to travel to his hometown, Mangaluru, for treatment, with surgery scheduled for July 8, 2019. He had booked business-class tickets for himself and his accompanying relative for a journey from Tel Aviv to Mumbai and onwards to Mangaluru. She claimed that the airline had also been informed of his husband’s condition and a wheelchair assistance request had been made in advance.

However, she alleged that after arriving at Mumbai airport on July 8, 2019, the two were denied boarding on their connecting flight to Mangaluru, stating that the flight was overbooked. She stated that, without any consultation, they were informed that they would be given tickets to board a flight to Mangaluru scheduled for the next day, i.e 9 July 2019.

The complainant claimed that the airline staff was informed about the medical condition and that it required urgent medical attention. They also told staff that his condition was so serious that his husband was to go directly from Mangaluru Airport to the hospital for his surgery, and failure to board the flight would result in missing the scheduled surgery.

She stated that her husband and relative left with no option, and they stayed overnight in Mumbai. According to the wife, upon reaching the airport at around 8:30 am, the relative went to arrange for a wheelchair, and upon returning, he found that the man had collapsed. The complainant’s husband was declared dead at 8:45 an on July 9, 2019.

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Holding the airline responsible, the wife alleged that the denial of boarding delayed her husband’s medical treatment and contributed to his death.

Man died of natural causes: Airline

The airline denied negligence, arguing that the passengers had not reached the counter in time, that the flight had already been fully checked in, and that the airline had not been informed of the medical emergency through the mandatory medical information form (MEDIF).

It also contended that the man died of natural causes and that the death was not attributable to the airline’s actions.

Takeaway

The ruling underscored that airlines cannot arbitrarily deny boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets due to overbooking. It also highlighted their responsibility to consider passengers’ medical conditions, provide appropriate assistance, and prioritise vulnerable travellers rather than treating them as routine booking cases.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.