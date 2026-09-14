Airline ‘loses’ 3 bags after promising to deliver next day, man wins Rs 1.8 lakh payout

Holding that an airline could not escape liability after asking a passenger to leave his baggage at Delhi airport and assuring delivery in Raipur, a Chhattisgarh consumer body has directed it to pay Rs 1.82 lakh to the man for the lost baggage.

A bench of president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupma Pradha and Anil Kumar Agnihotri of the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was dealing with the plea of a man who was traveling back from his wedding in Agra with a group of eight relatives and friends in December 2015.

According to him, the airline staff at Delhi airport requested that three of his bags be left behind, assuring him that they would be safely delivered to Raipur airport the following day, but the airline eventually lost his baggage, and it was never delivered.

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“The complainant had provided detailed information regarding all these facts to the opposite parties (airline manager and director) through his email dated December 19, 2015. However, the opposite parties did not provide any clear explanation in this regard,” the commission said in the August 20 order.

It added, “…the complainant had left his three pieces of luggage at Delhi Airport on December 5, 2015, which the opposite parties were supposed to deliver to him the next day, i.e., December 6, 2015. However, by failing to safely return the said luggage to the complainant, the opposite parties had clearly committed deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.”

The commission noted that the airline had assured him that the baggage would be delivered to him at Raipur airport the very next day. When the complainant reached Raipur airport, the airline informed him that his “baggage had been loaded onto the same aircraft and that he could collect it from the baggage belt. This clearly established that the baggage had been handed over by the complainant to the opposite parties,” it said.

Missing bags

On December 5, 2015, the complainant was traveling back from his wedding in Agra with a group of eight relatives and friends on a Delhi-Raipur flight. Due to the weekend rush and limited time, airline staff at Delhi airport requested that three of his bags be left behind, assuring him that they would be safely delivered to Raipur airport the following day.

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The complainant claimed that upon landing in Raipur, the staff initially told him that the bags had actually been loaded onto his flight after all. However, the three bags, described on tracking slips as “black, blanket, and blue”, never showed up on the baggage belt.

Over the next two weeks, the complainant made continuous enquiries with airline staff, who assured him that they were working on returning the bags. On December 18, however, the airline formally notified him that the bags were missing. According to the complainant, the airline ultimately refused compensation on January 7, 2016, invoking its Conditions of Carriage (CoC).

‘Undeclared valuables onboard’

The airline claimed that for group bookings under a single PNR, all passengers must be physically present in the arrival hall when filing a lost baggage complaint. It was argued that because all eight group members were not present together at the time of reporting, the baggage was legally deemed delivered in good condition.

Further, the airline argued that the consumer failed to file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR), brought undeclared valuables in checked baggage and also squeezed in last-minute luggage. It also stated that jurisdiction of the matter lay in Delhi rather than Raipur.

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Baggage slips showed 3 bags: Order

The commission found that the complainant had handed over three pieces of his baggage to the airline at its request, after being assured that they would be delivered at Raipur airport the next day. The baggage slips issued by the airline recorded the three bags and showed that two were at the boarding gate while the third was at the check-in point.

The consumer court said this established that the baggage had been handed over to the airline. It rejected the airline’s defence that all passengers travelling under the same PNR had to be present at the arrival hall to report lost baggage. It said this condition could not be relied upon because the complainant was not aware that his baggage had gone missing when he reached Raipur.

The commission noted that the complainant had specifically informed the airline through his December 19 email that he had left the three bags at Delhi airport at the airline’s request and relying on its assurance. However, the airline did not provide any satisfactory explanation.

The forum partly directed the airline to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for the lost baggage, with 6 per cent simple annual interest from April 29, 2016, until payment. It also awarded Rs 25,000 for mental agony and Rs 7,000 towards legal and litigation costs.

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Takeaway

The judgment reinforces that airlines cannot avoid liability when baggage is left behind at their request and on their assurance of subsequent delivery. It also makes clear that technical conditions for reporting lost baggage cannot defeat a genuine claim where the passenger had no reason to know the baggage was missing when he arrived.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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