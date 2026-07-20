Kerala family wins Rs 10 lakh compensation after airline denies boarding to infant

The couple were left with no option but to entrust their children including an infant of lactation to the care of their relatives in India and proceed on their return journey without him. (AI-generated image)

After Qatar Airways refused to let a couple’s two minor children, including a breastfeeding infant, board their return flight from India to Italy, the Ernakulam Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Kerala, held them liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It directed them to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation for causing them severe mental agony and hardship, along with Rs 25,000 as litigation costs.

President D B Binu and members Ramachandran V and Sreevidhia T N observed that the parents were forced to leave their children behind in India and held that the complaint deserved to be allowed.

“The complainant and his wife were left with no option but to entrust their children, including an infant of lactation, to the care of their relatives in India and proceed on their return journey without him. The mental agony, emotional trauma and untold hardship suffered by the parents were the direct and inevitable consequence of the wrongful conduct of the opposite party,” the July 14 order noted.