Airline cancels flight during Covid, refund ‘disputed’, passenger gets Rs 1.06 lakh relief

The Amritsar District Consumer Commission has directed the payment of Rs 1.06 lakh to a passenger after his flight from Amritsar to Frankfurt was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic and a dispute arose over the refund of his ticket amount.

President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra, along with members Mandeep Kaur and Lakhwinder Pal Gill, was hearing the complaint filed by the passenger who claimed that he paid Rs 1.01 lakh through a travel agent for the ticket and later learnt that the airline had stopped flights on the route and issued an advisory cancelling the flight.

“It is already admitted/established that a sum of Rs 1 lakh has been paid by the opposite party (airline) to the complainant and in view of the above the complaint is partly allowed,” the September 14 order read.

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The commission recorded that Rs 1 lakh had already been paid to the passenger and directed that amount to be adjusted against the relief payable under the order. It further directed payment of Rs 1,234, along with Rs 4,000 compensation and Rs 1,000 litigation costs.

Booked non-existent flight

The man claimed that he booked the flight ticket from the said airline for himself for travelling from Amritsar to Frankfurt on August 15, 2020 and made a payment of Rs 1.01 lakh through a booking platform. He later came to know that the airline had stopped the air facility on the said route.

Meanwhile, the airline has issued an advisory of cancellation of the said flight without assigning any reason. He emphasised that the said air ticket was on a refundable basis. The complainant approached the airline to refund the charged airfare for a non-existent flight, but it allegedly failed to hear him and gave a deaf ear to his genuine requests.

Aggrieved, he moved the commission alleging that the airline booked the non-existent air flight and did not inform the complainant prior and later not refunding the charged amount is an act of deficiency in services, malpractice, unfair trade practice and has caused a lot of mental agony and harassment.

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The man was represented through advocate Deepinder Singh before the commission.

Airline’s defence

The airline, through advocate Saurabh Sharma, submitted that the ticket cost Rs 84,275 and not Rs 1,01,234. It said the ticket was booked during the Covid-19 period for travel on August 15, 2020 and that the entire Rs 84,275 was refunded to Goibibo on February 12, 2022, after the complainant sought a refund.

The airline said the refund had been processed through the travel agent and credited to the agent’s account before the consumer complaint was filed. It also said the flight was cancelled because of Covid-related disruption and that the passenger was initially offered a credit shell, which he refused in favour of a refund.

Booking platform’s defence

The booking platform submitted that it acts as a mere facilitator for booking tickets and once the tickets have been confirmed, its role is over. It also added that the information displayed on its website with respect to any service is displayed as furnished by the service provider.

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The platform said the refund could not be transferred to the passenger because of a technical error that prevented the cancellation request from being updated in its system. It also said this fact was not communicated to the passenger.

The booking platform maintained that it could not be held responsible for the airline’s services and sought dismissal of the complaint.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that passengers should not be left without a remedy when a booked flight is cancelled, and the refund process is delayed or disputed.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab helpline: 1800–425–1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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