Airline ‘fails to clarify’ Covid travel curbs, man who missed UK flight wins Rs 50,000

A Punjab consumer commission recently directed an airline to pay Rs 50,000 to a passenger who missed his London-bound flight during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2021, observing that airline officials failed to properly explain to him the applicable travel-document requirements, constituting a deficiency in service.

President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and member Mandeep Kaur of the Amritsar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the complainant had not been treated as expected from a professional airline service provider.

“The opposite parties have also failed to place sufficient material before the Commission to show that the complainant was given a clear written explanation of the precise deficiency in his documentation or that he was provided reasonable assistance to complete the formalities,” the order dated October 6 read.

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The airline said the complainant had failed to furnish sufficient material to establish the validity of his RT-PCR test which was to be taken within 72 hours before an international journey.

Heathrow flight via Mumbai

The complainant said he had booked a ticket for Rs 28,919 to travel from Amritsar to Heathrow, London, via Mumbai on March 19, 2021. At the time, international travel was subject to Covid-19-related requirements, including a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours before departure. The complainant claimed that he had obtained a negative report.

According to the complainant, he reached Amritsar airport well before departure and produced his passport, visa, and RT-PCR report. However, the airline staff refused to allow him to board the flight without satisfactorily explaining the reason, he alleged. He further claimed that he was denied assistance despite asking for clarification.

The airline argued that the complainant’s RT-PCR report did not mention the exact date and time of sample collection, making it difficult for the staff to ascertain whether the 72-hour requirement had been met. It further claimed that the complainant had not submitted the UK Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which passengers were required to complete before departure under UK guidelines.

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It was further submitted that the complainant was advised to travel from Amritsar to Mumbai by the domestic sector and complete the requisite formalities there so that he could catch the international flight from Mumbai to London.

‘Deficiency in service’

The commission observed that the airline failed to prove that the complainant was given a clear written explanation of the precise issue in his documentation or that he was provided reasonable assistance to complete the formalities.

“The officials of opposite parties no. 1 and 2 (airline) failed to exercise the requisite assistance in dealing with the complainant and failed to properly guide and assist him regarding the applicable travel requirements. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.

However, it declined to direct a refund of the original airfare, observing that the evidence did not establish that the airline had completely and unjustifiably denied the complainant the opportunity to travel.

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Holding that the complainant had nevertheless suffered inconvenience, mental agony, embarrassment and harassment because of the manner in which the matter was handled, the commission awarded him Rs 40,000 in compensation and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.

Takeaway

Airlines must properly inform and assist passengers about travel-document deficiencies and applicable requirements. Not informing the passenger properly may amount to deficiency in service.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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