Airline to pay Rs 3 lakh after man diagnosed with brain tumour cancels US flight

The commission noted that the complainant should not have been compelled to repeatedly approach airline and travel agent.(Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has directed an online travel agency and an international airline to pay Rs 3.06 lakh to the family of a man who cancelled his international travel plans after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

President M Ramgopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D SreeDevi observed that both the opposite parties vehemently denied the refund of the flight ticket amount, which was unjustifiable.

“The complainants have established the medical circumstances and entitlement to the applicable medical waiver, the amount paid for the unused tickets cannot be retained merely by cancellation rules. The consumer should not have been compelled to repeatedly approach to airline and travel agent, particularly when the grievance arose from a serious medical situation. In the circumstances the complainants are entitled for compensation towards mentals agony, inconvenience and harassment,” the order read.