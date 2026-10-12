Airline to pay Rs 3 lakh after man diagnosed with brain tumour cancels US flight

4 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 03:40 PM IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has directed an online travel agency and an international airline to pay Rs 3.06 lakh to the family of a man who cancelled his international travel plans after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
President M Ramgopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D SreeDevi observed that both the opposite parties vehemently denied the refund of the flight ticket amount, which was unjustifiable.
“The complainants have established the medical circumstances and entitlement to the applicable medical waiver, the amount paid for the unused tickets cannot be retained merely by cancellation rules. The consumer should not have been compelled to repeatedly approach to airline and travel agent, particularly when the grievance arose from a serious medical situation. In the circumstances the complainants are entitled for compensation towards mentals agony, inconvenience and harassment,” the order read.
Why did the commission grant relief?
The commission passed the order on a complaint filed by a Hyderabad resident who died during the pendency of the proceedings. His wife and children pursued the case.
It was stated that the complainant and his wife had booked flight tickets worth Rs 1,86,168 in 2024, for travel from Hyderabad to Atlanta in the same year. However, he suffered a seizure, and subsequent medical investigations revealed a brain tumour. He underwent brain surgery following which doctors diagnosed the tumour as malignant and advised him to undergo six weeks of radiation treatment.
Subsequently the complainant and his family contacted the airline seeking cancellation and a full refund on medical grounds. They were allegedly advised to route the request through the online travel agency because the tickets had been booked through its platform. The family alleged that the airline and the travel agency redirected them to each other, while the refund request was rejected.
The complainant stated that the travel agency had suggested to accept a refund of around Rs 95,000 instead of the full ticket amount. The complainant subsequently issued a legal notice seeking full refund and compensation for the mental agony caused by the handling of his request.
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Before the commission, the airline argued that the tickets had been booked through the travel agency and that the latter was responsible for processing the refund. It stated that it had offered the passenger the option of keeping the tickets open for future travel.
The commission noted that the medical records showed that the cancellation was not sought for personal convenience but arose from serious medical circumstances that prevented the complainant from undertaking the international journey. It said that if the complainants medical evidence satisfies the applicable medical-waiver conditions, the airline cannot simply reject the request without establishing why the complainant did not qualify.
The commission held the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service and directed them to refund Rs 1,86,168. It further directed them to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.
Takeaway
Airlines and travel agencies must promptly and fairly process refund requests supported by medical evidence. When a passenger cancels travel because of a serious medical emergency, service providers cannot evade responsibility by shifting the burden to each other.
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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance
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