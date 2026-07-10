Airbags fail to deploy during crash, car manufacturer ordered to pay Rs 4.1 lakh

Observing that the failure of a car’s airbags to deploy during a road accident amounted to a “total failure of engineering”, a consumer commission in Kerala has directed Maruti Suzuki India to pay a total of Rs 4.1 lakh to a customer over the non-deployment of airbags of the car during a collision with an ambulance.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G observed that when a consumer buys a car equipped with airbags, they expect that the airbags would automatically deploy in the event of a collision.

It, therefore, said, “It is not advisable to order replacement of vehicle, Commission finds that complainant is entitled to reasonable amount of Rs 3 lakh on account of nondeployment of safety air bags”.

The commission ordered Rs 1.10 lakh compensation towards mental agony, inconvenience and litigation costs.

Accident

According to the complainant, the car in which he and his brother-in-law were travelling met with an accident after it collided with an ambulance. Although both occupants escaped without injuries, the front portion of the car sustained extensive damage.

The complainant alleged that despite the severity of the collision, the airbags failed to deploy. It was stated that the said car was sold with the promise that it is very safe for passengers. Alleging deficiency in service, he moved consumer commission seeking a new vehicle of the same price free of cost or a refund of Rs 10 lakh. He also sought Rs 5 lakhs towards compensation for deficiency in service, mental agony and cost of litigation.

Maruti Suzuki contested the complaint and denied the allegations, arguing that there was neither a manufacturing defect nor any defect in the airbag system.

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It maintained that the accident involved a side impact rather than a severe frontal collision and that an inspection revealed no abnormality in the airbag mechanism. It was further stated that the impact of the accident was not enough for the sensor to send the command for deployment of the airbags.

Relief to customer

After examining the evidence, the commission noted that Maruti Suzuki’s witness admitted that the airbags had not deployed during the accident. It observed that the impact cannot be said to be non-serious in nature, and that the accident suggested that the impact was severe enough for the deployment of the airbags.

“The contention of manufacturer of the car that is non-severe collision, the safety airbags would not deploy is not acceptable,” the commission held.

It added that the non-deployment of safety airbags was due to a defective SRS control manual, or air bags module, or impact sensors.

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The commission, while highlighting the importance of airbags, held that their non-functioning was a failure of engineering.

“The air bags are meant to protect the driver and passengers from severe injuries in a frontal or side collision. They are further designed to provide protection in addition to the primary safety provided by seat-belts. In the instant case, the nonfunctioning of the air bags is a total failure of engineering which could be more fatal,” the order read.

Since the car had been in use for over three years, the commission held that directing the replacement of the vehicle would not be appropriate. Instead, it partly allowed the complaint and directed Maruti Suzuki to pay the compensation within 30 days.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala helpline:1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.