Indirect route delays family’s return from US, wins Rs 91,000 from Air India

Air India did not contest the proceedings and was proceeded against ex parte. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ferozepur, has directed Air India to pay Rs 91,000 to a family after holding the airline guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for rescheduling their confirmed direct return flight from the United States and shifting them to a connecting flight two days later, on an indirect route.

A bench of president Kiranjit Kaur Arora and member Suman Khanna noted that the family had to suffer a lot due to the act and conduct of the airlines.

“The present complaint is partly allowed and the opposite parties are directed to pay Rs 80,000 as consolidated compensation on account of deficiency in service, mental agony, pain and harassment to the complainants. The opposite parties are further directed to pay Rs 11,000 as litigation expenses to the complainants,” the order dated June 9 read.