Woman denied boarding on Kuwait-bound Air India Express, gets Rs 3 lakh compensation

Efforts to seek clarification from emigration authorities also proved unsuccessful, leaving her stranded at the airport. (Image generated using AI)

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Perambalur, has directed Air India Express to pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation to a young woman after finding that she was wrongly denied boarding on a flight to Kuwait despite holding a valid visa.

A bench comprising president D Jawahar and members P Thilaka and M Muthukumaran observed that the denial of a boarding pass was not only an infringement of her right as a consumer but also an infringement of her fundamental right to travel.

“Complainant and her family members were put to intense menal agony due to deficiencies in service committed by the opposite party and this Commission deem it fit to award a sum of Rs 3,00,000 as compensation for mental agony, considering the enormity of the deficiency in service and the resultant intense mental trauma underwent by her and her family members,” the commission noted in its order dated May 21.