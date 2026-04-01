‘What is your deep-rooted agenda?’: Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging 2025 Air India Dreamliner crash report

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the preliminary investigation report of the June 12, 2025, crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.

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A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, noted that even the deceased’s family had not come forward with such petitions and said, “People file this kind of petition. What is your deep-rooted agenda?… Those who have lost their life, their families are not coming… Nobody who has a direct grievance they are not coming…,” the CJI said.

The petitioner said he was pursuing it only in public interest, but the CJI remarked, “When you have no other work, you start filing PIL, as if we don’t understand the motive…don’t compel us to make any adverse remarks…”.