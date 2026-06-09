Consumer body imposes Rs 74k fine on Air India after Jaipur student charged Rs 34k for excess baggage

Air Indian news: Air India‘s failure to honour its ‘Maharaja Scholar Scheme’ has cost the airline Rs 74,131, with the Rajasthan State Consumer Redressal Commission ruling in favour of a student who was wrongly charged Rs 34,131 for excess baggage in 2021 and then forced to wait years for a refund despite the airline admitting she was eligible for the benefit.

Judicial Member Mukesh and Member Dinesh Kumar was an appeal filed by Jaipur resident Lavanya Magon against a February 2024 order of a district consumer commission, seeking enhancement of compensation awarded for the mental agony she suffered after Air India failed to refund excess baggage charges despite repeated assurances.

“The circumstances establish that the appellant/complainant, who is a student, had to undergo unnecessary mental harassment and her valuable time was unnecessarily wasted in litigation, making her mental anguish entirely justified,” the commission said on May 29.

Dispute over student baggage allowance

The case arose from Air India’s “Maharaja Scholar Scheme”, under which students travelling on international routes were entitled to special baggage allowances.

Magon, a student studying in the United Kingdom, booked a ticket on Air India Flight AI-162 to travel from London to India.

According to her complaint, when she checked in for her flight on July 21, 2021, Air India denied her the benefit of the student baggage scheme and collected GBP 350 (350 British Pounds Sterling), equivalent to Rs 34,131, as excess baggage charges.

Believing the charge to be unjustified, she immediately began seeking a refund from the airline.

Airline initially refused refund

Air India initially rejected her claim, stating that she did not qualify under the terms of the scheme because of the duration and completion date of her academic programme.

Magon, opposing this, had stated that she had completed her course under a special academic arrangement that allowed a four-year programme to be completed within three years.

She also clarified that her travel was connected to the completion of her studies and not a temporary visit home.

Despite these explanations, the refund did not materialise.

Air India later accepted she was eligible

The commission noted that after several rounds of correspondence, Air India itself eventually accepted that Magon was entitled to carry the additional baggage under the student scheme.

On September 26, 2021, the airline agreed that she qualified for the benefit and initiated the refund process.

Two days later, it sought her credit card details and other information necessary for processing the payment.

However, despite obtaining the required details and acknowledging her eligibility, the airline never refunded the amount.

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The student was therefore compelled to approach the consumer forum.

District commission granted relief

On February 15, 2024, the district consumer commission ruled in Magon’s favour and directed Air India to refund Rs 34,131.

The district commission also awarded Rs 4,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.

Following this, Magon challenged the quantum of compensation, arguing that she had been forced to pursue the matter for years and that the compensation awarded was grossly inadequate.

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State commission enhances compensation

The state commission agreed with her contention and observed that the airline had exchanged multiple emails with the complainant between July and October 2021.

It said that Air India had eventually admitted that she was entitled to the benefit under the scheme.

Yet the refund remained unpaid.

The commission found that a student had been made to undergo unnecessary mental stress and had lost valuable time in pursuing her legitimate claim.

Referring to principles laid down by the Supreme Court regarding compensation in consumer disputes, the commission said that compensation is intended not merely to reimburse financial loss but also to account for mental suffering, inconvenience and harassment caused by deficient service.

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The commission held that the compensation of Rs 4,000 awarded by the district commission was “extremely low” in the facts and circumstances of the case.

Finding that the student was subjected to unnecessary harassment and prolonged litigation, the commission said that she was forced to spend valuable time pursuing a claim that the airline itself had eventually accepted as valid.

Compensation raised more than sevenfold

Allowing the appeal in part, the state commission enhanced compensation for mental agony from Rs 4,000 to Rs 30,000.

It also increased litigation costs from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

The direction to refund the original Rs 34,131 collected as excess baggage charges was left undisturbed.

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As a result, Air India has been directed to pay a total of Rs 74,131 to the complainant.

Final verdict

Modifying the district commission’s order, the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission directed Air India to pay Rs 34,131 as a refund, Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, bringing the total payout to Rs 74,131.

The commission concluded that despite accepting the student’s eligibility under its own scheme, the airline failed to process the refund, forcing her into years of avoidable litigation and causing significant mental distress.