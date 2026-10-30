Andhra Pradesh High Court flags AI use in affidavit: ‘It is a tool, not a master substitute’

Advising that artificial intelligence (AI) should be used as a tool and not as a master substitute, the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently, while hearing a writ petition, declared an attached affidavit to be a “product of artificial intelligence” and directed the advocates to be “careful” with the tool.

Justice Subba Reddy Satti was hearing a plea filed by the petitioner seeking directions to the authorities to conduct an investigation based on his complaint written on January 5, 2023, and, consequently, to register an FIR. The court was also requested to call for the records of a civil case from a trial court in Kakinada and to set aside the implementation of a court order.

“AI may assist research and drafting, but responsibility for verifying every authority and fact rests with the advocate or the adjudicator, and AI-generated output is no defence to fabricated content. One should not be oblivious to the fact that AI should be used as a tool, not as a master substitute,” the October 27 order read.

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The bench further stated that “an advocate owes a duty to his client as well as to the court. The way the affidavit was drafted, this court is of the considered opinion that it is high time legal practitioners, while using AI, are careful with the tool.”

Justice Subba Reddy Satti stated that while AI might help in research and drafting, responsibility to verify facts rests with the advocate. Justice Subba Reddy Satti stated that while AI might help in research and drafting, responsibility to verify facts rests with the advocate.

After observing the “discrepancies” in the affidavit, the high court concluded that the affidavit was “a product of artificial intelligence” and said that “if an advocate drafted it, such an effort, being part of the duty, would be commendable.”

According to the judgment, a person had filed a civil case against the petitioner, seeking performance of an agreement of sale. On December 4, 1989, the trial court passed a judgment in favour of the person, and subsequently the sale deed was executed in favour of the person and registered as a document by the trial court on April 27, 2005.

The person before the court was a general power of attorney holder of the petitioner and had filed an affidavit stating that the implementation proceedings of the case were scrapped since the property, as per the trial court judgment, did not exist, was not identifiable, and did not correspond with the official records.

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While dismissing the plea, the high court stated that a writ petition was not a proper remedy for the case and that the advocate of the petitioner should have advised him to “avail proper remedies before the appropriate forum.”