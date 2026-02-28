AI summit protest: ‘Rare and exceptional case’, says sessions court & stays Chib’s bail granted by magistrate court

After a magistrate court in Delhi granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib in the early hours of Saturday in connection to the ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit on February 20, a sessions court, in the evening, stayed the order until March 6.

The sessions court judge said that it was a “rare and very exceptional case” that Chib was produced at the magistrate’s house at 3.30 am on Saturday for bail.

“It is also settled law… that as a normal rule, the ex-parte stay of the bail order should not be granted and the said power can be exercised only in rare and exceptional circumstances where the situation demands the passing of such drastic order… it seems… that it is a rare and very exceptional case where the situation demands of passing an ex-parte order of stay of order dated 28.02.2026 passed at 3.30 am by Duty JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Patiala House Courts to the extent of granting bail to the accused Uday Bhanu Chib…,” Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal said while staying the bail order.