AI Summit protest: Delhi court sends Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu to police custody

The police called the IYC chief the “main conspirator and mastermind of the incident”. The defence said it was a simple case of criticism and its the police mantra to insert riots everywhere

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 03:29 PM IST
ai summit protest, congress shirtless protest, youth congress,Police also said the accused persons had tried to “incite a riot-like situation” and had obstructed and assaulted police officials. (Express photo)
Hours after his arrest, a Delhi court Tuesday sent Udai Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), to four-day police custody in connection with the recent protest held by Youth Congress workers at the India AI Impact Summit last week.

“… the application of the IO is partly allowed. The accused, Uday Bhanu Chib, is remanded to police custody for a period of four days commencing today till 28.02.2026 (inclusive). On expiry of the said period, the IO shall produce the accused before the court concerned or Duty Magistrate concerned, along with a detailed remand report,” said Judicial Magistrate Ravi of Patiala House Court in his order.

Police had sought a week’s custody.

On Friday, four IYC workers were arrested for allegedly breaching security at the Summit venue — Bharat Mandapam — and raising “anti-national” slogans, according to police.

In its grounds of arrest provided to Chib, the Delhi Police called him the “main conspirator and mastermind of the incident”.

Police also said the accused persons had tried to “incite a riot-like situation” and had obstructed and assaulted police officials. It was also alleged that Chib had not “cooperated and also not disclosed the name of the co-accused persons” who had allegedly fled from the spot.

The counsel representing Chib said, “They’re saying we created a riot-like situation. This is their mantra to insert riots everywhere. The accused persons were unarmed… and they were being beaten up. They’re saying they need to recover T-shirts from the accused? We’ll become the laughing stock of the world.”

In its grounds of arrest, the Delhi Police also claimed that Chib had not disclosed the source where the T-shirts were printed, which the accused used during the protest.

The defence counsel argued, “They’ve done the interrogation. He was not present at the spot. The purpose of seeking remand is very frivolous and irrelevant.”

Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava, who represented the Delhi Police, countered: “He was not there, but he was communicating and monitoring each and everything. They gathered together and beat up police personnel. Knowledge that it could lead to a riot-like situation is enough. He is the mastermind.”

Chib’s counsel said, “It was a simple case of criticism. Can we not even handle criticism? Where are we heading to? There was nothing. No danda laathi. Did they go with common intention to beat up the police?”

“A few people in printed shirts are impacting the sovereignty, integrity of the nation,” he added.

On Friday, the police arrested IYC National Secretary Krishna Hari, a resident of Bihar; IYC National Coordinator Narasimha Yadav; and two other members — Kundan Yadav, also a resident Bihar; and Ajay Kumar.

The incident occurred at 12.30 pm on Friday when a group of six-eight men wearing jackets and sweaters entered Hall Number 7 of the venue.

The accused were allegedly wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. They allegedly removed the jackets and sweaters after entering the AI Expo Hall inside the venue where they started shouting slogans, and then protested without shirts.

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.

 

