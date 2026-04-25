Seven cops acquitted in 2013 custodial death case

The court also held that it was not convinced that the mere testimony of the Investigating officer could not help prove the statements of the hostile witnesses, which had "created a doubt about the prosecution's narrative". (File Photo)

Holding that the prosecution had failed to establish custodial torture beyond doubt, a sessions court in Ahmedabad on Friday acquitted seven police personnel in a 2013 case of custodial death of a man named Raju Thakkar, who ws allegedly illegally detained at the Ajit Mill police chowki in a case of alleged theft and house break-in. An eighth police personnel, also an accused in the case, died during the course of the trial.

The court held that the absence of direct, reliable evidence linking accused to the fatal assault as well as an incomplete and unproven chain of events along with witnesses turning hostile in the case had weakened the prosecution’s case that the accused had allegedly assaulted the victim to extract a confession, leading to his death. The nine accused include B R Patel, B A Jadeja, J C Patel, Dharmendrasinh Rana, Mukesh Kumar Patel, Kanji Vihol, and Dhiraj Desai. The eighth accused, Ashok N Bhatt, had died during the trial.