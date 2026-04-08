AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC junks plea by Christian Michel James seeking release from jail

A division bench of the Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea by AgustaWestland VVIP chopper accused Christian Michel James, seeking release from jail on grounds of violation of the extradition treaty.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Chawla, pronouncing the verdict in open court, said the petition stands dismissed as the court did not find any merit in his plea. A detailed order is awaited.

James, an alleged middleman, is accused of allegedly bribing Indian military and civilian officials and politicians to swing a Rs 3,600-crore deal to buy 12 VVIP helicopters for the government in favour of AgustaWestland.

In November 2025, James, in his petition before the HC, had challenged a trial court order refusing to release him despite obtaining bail. The court had taken into account that the benefit of release of an undertrial upon completion of the maximum possible sentence cannot be granted as Michel is alleged to have committed an offence under IPC Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), punishable with life imprisonment.