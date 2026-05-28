Waiving legal age limit, court allows 51-year-old woman to undergo IVF treatment to conceive again

The woman had undergone IVF treatment in 2023 and had a healthy female baby. As the couple wanted a second child, they decided to seek the treatment again. (AI-generated image)

IVF treatment news: In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently allowed a woman above the age of 50 to undergo In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment even as the statutory age limit for IVF under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act is 21 to 50 years for women and 21 to 55 years for men.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal allowed the couple’s plea after their counsel informed the court that they would file an undertaking before the authorities accepting responsibility for any injury or damage caused to the woman as a result of the proposed treatment.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal allowed the couple’s plea and directed them to furnish an undertaking to proceed with the treatment. Justice Jagmohan Bansal allowed the couple’s plea and directed them to furnish an undertaking to proceed with the treatment.

“The petitioners shall furnish aforesaid undertaking before competent authority and respondent No.7 (fertility centre) would be free to proceed with further treatment,” the court ordered on May 19.