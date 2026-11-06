Age 54, failed IVF: Why Bombay High Court allowed woman to pursue surrogacy

“Of all the Rights of Women, the greatest is to be a Mother.” Quoting Chinese writer Lin Yutang, the Bombay High Court has cleared the way for a 54-year-old woman to pursue motherhood through surrogacy. Following years of unsuccessful natural attempts and multiple failed IVF cycles, the woman had opted for surrogacy on medical advice. However, her application was initially rejected for exceeding the statutory age limit of 50, despite her 53-year-old husband remaining within the legally prescribed bracket.

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan were hearing a petition filed by the Nashik-based couple challenging the July 14 decision of the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s designated official responsible for implementing the Surrogacy Act in Nashik denying them an eligibility certificate under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. The authority had rejected their application solely on the ground that the woman was 54.

“Since it should always be the endeavour of a Court to adopt a purposive interpretation and ensure that the object behind a legislation is achieved,” the bench said on November 4, explaining why the provisions governing surrogacy had to be read in harmony with the law regulating assisted reproductive technology.

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The court set aside the rejection and directed the authority to issue an eligibility certificate to the couple. It held that, in the circumstances of this case, the woman’s crossing the prescribed age limit could not by itself disqualify the couple when her husband remained within his permissible age bracket. The bench, however, clarified that it was not striking down the statutory age restrictions or deciding their constitutional validity.

Multiple IVF attempts failed

The couple told the court that they had made sustained efforts to conceive naturally and, after those attempts proved unsuccessful, consulted infertility specialists. They underwent multiple assisted reproductive technology procedures, including in-vitro fertilisation cycles and embryo transfer attempts at recognised fertility centres. These efforts did not result in a successful clinical pregnancy.

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan emphasised that courts should interpret laws in a manner that advances their intended purpose. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish S Chavan emphasised that courts should interpret laws in a manner that advances their intended purpose. (Image enhanced using AI)

An IVF specialist, in a medical opinion dated June 27 recorded the couple’s prolonged history of infertility, repeated unsuccessful treatment attempts and the woman’s advanced maternal age. The specialist noted that the possibility of achieving pregnancy through conventional methods had become increasingly challenging and recommended gestational surrogacy.

The couple’s proposed procedure involved the use of a donor’s eggs and the husband’s sperm. They approached the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s appropriate authority for an eligibility certificate under the Surrogacy Act and also initiated the process of obtaining a medical indication certificate from the District Medical Board. Their application was rejected on July 14. The authority cited the woman’s age and said that, under the 2021 law, the age of an intending woman could not exceed 50 years.

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Opposing the petition, the Centre argued that the statutory conditions had to be fulfilled by the intending couple as a whole. The law prescribes an age range of 23 to 50 years for the female partner and 26 to 55 years for the male partner on the date of certification. According to the Centre, both partners had to fall within their respective age brackets.

The Centre also relied on concerns relating to advanced-age parenting, including the health and caregiving capacity of parents during a child’s formative years and the potential impact on the child’s welfare. It referred to an expert committee report examining the medical, psychological and caregiving implications of conception at an advanced parental age.

Senior Advocate Sharan Jagtiani, appointed by the court to assist it as amicus curiae, suggested that the Surrogacy Act should be read alongside the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. He drew attention to decisions of various High Courts interpreting age restrictions under the ART law, where one partner’s crossing the prescribed age limit was not treated as an automatic bar when the other partner remained eligible.

Two laws must be read together

Accepting this approach, the bench observed that the two laws form part of a connected regulatory framework governing assisted reproduction and surrogacy. It said the reasoning adopted by high courts while interpreting age restrictions under the ART law was relevant when considering the eligibility of an intending couple under the Surrogacy Act.

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The bench also distinguished between a woman carrying her own pregnancy at an advanced age and a gestational surrogacy arrangement in which another woman carries the pregnancy. It observed that concerns relating to the medical risks of an older woman carrying a pregnancy would not apply in the same manner in a surrogacy procedure. On concerns about the ability of older parents to care for a child, the court noted that such considerations could arise in cases involving assisted reproductive technology as well as surrogacy.

It pointed out that the expert committee report relied upon by the Centre was prepared in 2026 and was not the basis on which the statutory age limits had originally been introduced. The court did not reject the report’s findings but observed that it could provide guidance to the legislature.

The bench recognised reproductive choice and autonomy as facets of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, it clarified that it was not examining the constitutional validity of the maximum age restrictions prescribed by law.

The court quashed the July 14 rejection and directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s appropriate authority to issue an eligibility certificate to the couple. It further directed the Nashik District Medical Board to issue a certificate of medical indication, provided the couple otherwise satisfied the medical requirements under the Surrogacy Act and the 2022 Rules. The Centre sought a stay on the judgment to approach the Supreme Court, but the bench rejected the request.