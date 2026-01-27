Against parents’ will: Why Rajasthan High Court refused 16-year-old’s abortion at 26 weeks

The Rajasthan High court noted the wish of the minor to not terminate her pregnancy while deciding the matter. (Image is created using AI)

Considering the advanced gestational stage, the medical risks involved, and the minor’s expressed wish to continue her pregnancy despite her parents’ disapproval, the Rajasthan High Court refused to permit medical termination of pregnancy in the case of a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in April 2025.

Justice Maneesh Sharma was hearing the father’s plea, who had sought appropriate directions to consider the termination of her minor daughter’s pregnancy after medical evaluation.

“Further, a perusal of the counselling report.. reveals a vital aspect of the case, that even though the parents of the minor have expressed their will to terminate the minor’s pregnancy, the minor has shown absolute unwillingness to terminate her pregnancy, and wishes to give birth,” the order read.